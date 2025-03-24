There Are Four Things You Must Do to Save America

Stephan:

As I was researching stories for today’s SR, I did a podcast with a host named Helen Cowan. She asked me what I thought was going on in the United States, and what I thought ordinary people could do to preserve the nation’s democracy and avoid the country being owned by oligarchs. As I answered her I thought that rather than do the usual four trend stories I publish in SR each day, I would put my answers into writing. (I will provide the link to the interview when she posts it.) Please pass this essay on to anyone you think will act on it.

We Americans, whether we want to acknowledge it or not, are undergoing a fascist coup led by a medically determined psychopath funded by oligarchs who want to create a kind of neo-medievalism in which a financial aristocracy owns and controls the government, and imposes its racial, gender, and financial views upon a docile peasantry. So what can an ordinary democracy-loving American without wealth or official office do that can stop this?

For nearly 50 years I have been studying the factual historical evidence that answers that question, and the answers are very clear, and they teach us that you, whoever you are, wherever you are, how rich or poor you are whichever race or gender you are, you can become an agent of change. To begin, realize this: A society and its culture are the creation of collective intentioned consciousness. That is why the Japanese cook eggplant differently than the Italians. Also, realize something else history teaches: When the collective intentioned nonviolent consensus of a society makes fostering wellbeing at every level of Earth’s matrix of life its priority, the social outcome is kinder, happier, more successful, and fairer than any other social option.

So, with that as a factually irrefutable foundation, what can you do to stop what is happening to the United States? There are four things you can do. First, you must be nonviolent. Second, you must associate with some collective organization that seeks to nonviolently demonstrate in public assembly its opposition to what is happening. Third, you must not spend any money at all, ever, buying something produced or sold by anyone or any company, that supports Project 2025 and the oligarchial fascist, racist, genderist coup. (Link to list) Fourth, you must tell at least 10 of your family and friends that you are doing these things as a discipline, and invite them to join you, and for them to ask at least 10 of their family and friends to join them in this commitment.

If just the people who read this will make this commitment we will be able to preserve the America the Founders created and the democracy we have known all our lives. Will you join me?

