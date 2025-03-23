Taking $200 Out of an ATM Should Not Trigger Federal Financial Surveillance

In the course of my life, as I have studied how wellbeing fostering social transformations can be made to happen, I have spent a considerable amount of time in fascist, authoritarian, and communist countries. One of the things I learned over those years is that the people in those countries become very sensitive to tripwires that can bring them to the negative attention of their governments. Things Americans know nothing about because it has never before been important to know them. This article describes something you have probably never even thought about but under the coup being conducted by psychopath “king” Trump and the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party, you now need to bear in mind.

One of President Donald Trump’s Day 1 executive orders designated “certain international cartels” as “foreign terrorist organizations,” a classification that according to the State Department “play[s] a critical role in our fight against terrorism and [is] an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business.”

To that end, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced a new rule cracking down on cash transactions this week, but only in certain geographical regions. No matter the administration’s intent to target cartels, the rule will expand government surveillance of its citizens.

FinCEN “issued a Geographic Targeting Order (GTO) to further combat the illicit activities and money laundering of Mexico-based cartels and other criminal actors along the southwest border of the United States,” according to the announcement. “The GTO requires all money services businesses (MSBs) located in 30 ZIP codes across California and Texas near the southwest border to file Currency Transaction Reports (CTRs) with FinCEN at a $200 threshold, in connection with cash transactions.”

