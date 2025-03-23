Musk PAC offers voters $100 for signing petition against ‘activist judges’

It is apparently now legal in the United States for oligarchs to openly bribe American voters to vote for the candidate of their choice. Can this possibly be true? I am ashamed to tell you it is, and here is the factual proof. Psychopath Trump’s Frankenstein co-president Musk, as this report describes, is openly offering bribes to Wisconsin voters in the upcoming state Supreme Court election to vote for fascist Brad Schimel. Attorney General Pam Bondi seems to have no problem with that. Are Wisconsin voters really that dishonorable? We are about to find out.



Elon Musk gestures in the gallery on the day of U.S. President Donald Trump’s speech to a joint session of Congress, in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 4, 2025. Credit: Kevin Lamarque / Resuters

A political action committee associated with Elon Musk is offering Wisconsin voters $100 if they sign a petition “in opposition to activist judges” and another $100 if they refer another person who signs the petition. The petition requires people to provide a name, address, email and phone number — information that will help the group make further contact with voters.

The group, America PAC, has reported spending more than $7 million in support of Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel’s campaign for state Supreme Court. Musk himself has contributed more than $13 million to pro-Schimel efforts.

During the campaign, Schimel’s opponent, Dane County Judge Susan Crawford, has accused Musk of trying to buy a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Musk’s company, Tesla, recently filed a lawsuit […]