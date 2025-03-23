List of American Companies That Support President Donald Trump

List of Companies and Executives Who Have Donated to Donald Trump
Below are a list of companies that have either donated to Trump’s presidential campaign or the Presidential Inaugrual Committee.
- Elon Musk: $290 million
- Timothy Mellon: $150 million
- Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research: $106 million
- Linda McMahon of WWE: $16 million
- Hendricks Holding Co: $15 million
- Bigelow Aerospace: $14.1 million
- Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation: 12.4 million
- ABC Supply: $11 million
- Cantor Fitzgerald: $11 million
- Uline: $10 million
- Pratt Industries: $10 million
- British American Tabacco: $10 million
- Southern Waste Systems: $9 million
- Elliott Management: $7 million
- Andreesseen Horowitz: $7 million
- Viotl Inc: $6 million
- Timothy Dunn of CrownQuest: $5 million
- Jeff Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange and Kelly Loeffler: $4.9 million
- Phil Ruffin, a business partner of Trump’s: $3.3 million
- Jimmy John Liautaud of Jimmy John’s: $3.1 million
- Geoffrey Palmer: $3 million
- Bernard Marcus, former CEO of Home Depot: $2.7 million
- Robert Johnson, owner of New York Jets: $2.7 million
- Winklevoss twins: $2.6 million
- Kenny Troutt of Excel Communications: $2.2 million
- George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy: $2 million
- J. Joe Ricketts of TD Ameritrade: $2 million
- Chevron: $2 million
- Robinhood Markets: $2 million
- Andrew Beal of Beal Bank: $1.8 million
- Don Ahern of Xtreme Manufacturing: $1.1 million
- Roger Penske of Penske Corporation: $1.1 million
- Steve Wynn: $1.1 million
- Richard Kurtz of The Kamson Corporation: $1.1 million
- Antonio Gracias of Valor […]