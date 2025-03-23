Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Sunday, March 23rd, 2025

List of American Companies That Support President Donald Trump

Author:     Katherine Fung and Jenna delong
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     Feb 10, 2025 | 10:15 AM EST
 Link: List of American Companies That Support President Donald Trump
Stephan:  

Here is a list of companies and individuals who are supporting psychopath “king” Trump and what he is doing to the United States. If you want to stop the destruction of American democracy, our economy, gender and racial equality, and the place of the United States in the world, don’t spend a dime with any of these companies. (click through to get the full list.)

List of Companies and Executives Who Have Donated to Donald Trump

Below are a list of companies that have either donated to Trump’s presidential campaign or the Presidential Inaugrual Committee.

  • Elon Musk: $290 million
  • Timothy Mellon: $150 million
  • Adelson Clinic for Drug Abuse Treatment & Research: $106 million
  • Linda McMahon of WWE: $16 million
  • Hendricks Holding Co: $15 million
  • Bigelow Aerospace: $14.1 million
  • Laura & Issac Perlmutter Foundation: 12.4 million
  • ABC Supply: $11 million
  • Cantor Fitzgerald: $11 million
  • Uline: $10 million
  • Pratt Industries: $10 million
  • British American Tabacco: $10 million
  • Southern Waste Systems: $9 million
  • Elliott Management: $7 million
  • Andreesseen Horowitz: $7 million
  • Viotl Inc: $6 million
  • Timothy Dunn of CrownQuest: $5 million
  • Jeff Sprecher of Intercontinental Exchange and Kelly Loeffler: $4.9 million
  • Phil Ruffin, a business partner of Trump’s: $3.3 million
  • Jimmy John Liautaud of Jimmy John’s: $3.1 million
  • Geoffrey Palmer: $3 million
  • Bernard Marcus, former CEO of Home Depot: $2.7 million
  • Robert Johnson, owner of New York Jets: $2.7 million
  • Winklevoss twins: $2.6 million
  • Kenny Troutt of Excel Communications: $2.2 million
  • George Bishop of GeoSouthern Energy: $2 million
  • J. Joe Ricketts of TD Ameritrade: $2 million
  • Chevron: $2 million
  • Robinhood Markets: $2 million
  • Andrew Beal of Beal Bank: $1.8 million
  • Don Ahern of Xtreme Manufacturing: $1.1 million
  • Roger Penske of Penske Corporation: $1.1 million
  • Steve Wynn: $1.1 million
  • Richard Kurtz of The Kamson Corporation: $1.1 million
  • Antonio Gracias of Valor […]
Read the Full Article

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *