20% of Americans support boycott of firms aligning themselves with Trump agenda

Americans, at least some of them, seem to be waking up to what is being done to the democracy, economics, and gender and racial equality of the United States by psychopath Trump and his oligarchs and MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party. I completely support this, and my wife and I are amongst the boycotters.

One in five Americans plan to turn their backs for good on companies that have shifted their policies to align with Donald Trump’s agenda, according to a new poll for the Guardian.

As high-profile brands including Amazon, Target and Tesla grapple with economic boycotts, research by the Harris Poll indicated the backlash could have a lasting impact.

“Companies and consumers are playing a high-stakes game of chicken – corporations betting on convenience winning out over conviction, while consumers wield their spending power like a weapon,” said Libby Rodney, chief strategy officer at the Harris Poll.

“The data suggests this is a miscalculation,” she said. “When 20% of Americans are permanently changing their consumption habits and nearly a third of boycotters say they’ll hold out indefinitely, convenience may no longer be the decisive factor companies think it is.”

When asked about the boycotts that have been making headlines over the last few weeks, 36% of Americans said they are or will be participating.

The strength of feeling varied significantly among people of different generations, races and political views: