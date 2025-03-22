Trump’s funding ax throws colleges into an existential crisis

The Trump administration’s attacks on universities have come swiftly and forcefully: grants slashed, thousands of jobs cut and anxiety through the roof.
Why it matters: Universities produce a great deal of the scientific and technological research that drives America forward.
- Professors and administrators fear that the Trump administration’s blunt approach — hitting the brakes on funding to target what it sees as longstanding culture problems on campuses — will set innovation back decades.
The money quote: “The United States is home to the best collection of research universities in the world. Those universities have contributed tremendously to America’s prosperity, health, and security. They are magnets for outstanding talent from throughout the country and around the world,” Princeton president Christopher Eisgruber wrote in the Atlantic this week.
- “The Trump administration’s recent attack on Columbia University puts all of that at risk.”
Driving the news: The Trump administration is pulling multiple levers to squeeze universities. Institutions across the country are watching the administration’s moves closely — and wondering if they’ll be the next one in the spotlight.
- President Trump’s Department of […]
We live by many lies in modern society. One of those is that colleges (like hospitals) are not for profit entities. While it is true that the smaller local colleges are tuition driven, it is the major Universities that draw the bulk of attention from the press. They are losing vast amounts of money, but for the Ivies and larger institutions it is a drop in the bucket. Just look at the endowments of Harvard, Yale, Penn, Princeton, etc….in the billions. The larger institutions have sucked up millions upon millions of tax dollars, grant funding, and student loans over decades building ever more impressive buildings, sports facilities, and bloated administration. While this has been occurring standards have dropped. I don’t shed a tear for these larger Universities. They will do fine. If the funds are re-directed to local institutions the public, as a whole, will benefit.
Let’s be real about No.2—-he’s definitely not on the intellectual scale as one of the smart ones! It was reported a number of times that someone took the SAT test for him and how much money his father put out for him to get into Wharton. And then there was one of his professors who stated that he was one of the dumbest students he had ever had!!! So it should be no surprise with a number of his decisions because he has no respect for education—-only for how much money is in it for him! This country is truly going to suffer for the next 3 and half years unless, finally, some Republicans and many many others begin to protest and demand keeping our schools and university grants in place for research. There are so many other things that he has taken away that are also harming our country. Look how the Vets have been treated, what he thinks about education, health care—-the list goes on and on. He and his oligarchs never have to worry about any of those things, so they feel no shame in removing all those agencies that help people in so many ways. THEY, themselves, don’t need that help, so it doesn’t matter to them. They, too, have become as heartless as he is!!!