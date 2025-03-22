Trump’s funding ax throws colleges into an existential crisis

The Trumpian authoritarian coup continues, and democracy dissipates; all of this following Hitler’s action list point by point. What stands out for me is how weak the institutional resistance is. Universities are docilely falling to their knees. Law firms are proving equally craven. There is only one way this is going to stop. You — and I mean you — must participate in some kind of pro-democracy movement in your local area, and get out into the streets with them. It will take hundreds of thousands of people in the streets every day demonstrating against Trump, Musk, and the MAGAt Party. That is the only thing that will preserve American democracy and create a spine in your Congress representative and your senators.

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Trump administration’s attacks on universities have come swiftly and forcefully: grants slashed, thousands of jobs cut and anxiety through the roof.

Why it matters: Universities produce a great deal of the scientific and technological research that drives America forward.

Professors and administrators fear that the Trump administration’s blunt approach — hitting the brakes on funding to target what it sees as longstanding culture problems on campuses — will set innovation back decades.

The money quote: “The United States is home to the best collection of research universities in the world. Those universities have contributed tremendously to America’s prosperity, health, and security. They are magnets for outstanding talent from throughout the country and around the world,” Princeton president Christopher Eisgruber wrote in the Atlantic this week.

“The Trump administration’s recent attack on Columbia University puts all of that at risk.”

Driving the news: The Trump administration is pulling multiple levers to squeeze universities. Institutions across the country are watching the administration’s moves closely — and wondering if they’ll be the next one in the spotlight.