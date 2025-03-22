Is a Kinder World a Happier One?

The other day SR had an article about the happiest nations in the world. Not surprisingly the United States is not even in the top 20 — we are 24th — and dropping. This report from Gallup shows factually, how countries become happy: They make fostering wellbeing, kindness, and integrity their top priorities. I have been telling you this for 30 years based on my decades of research on successful social transformations. Right now the United States is going in exactly the opposite direction.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — This year’s World Happiness Report not only reveals which country is the happiest in the world but also underscores the power of kindness: New evidence shows acts of generosity and the belief in others’ goodwill are significant predictors of happiness, even more so than earning a higher salary.

These findings couldn’t come at a more important time. Gallup trends show that acts of benevolence — helping a stranger, volunteering time and donating money — have dropped significantly from their pandemic-era peak. Though still higher than pre-pandemic levels, the sudden drop-off in these behaviors raises questions about where these trends might be headed.

And the Happiest Country in the World Is …

In the latest happiness rankings, Nordic countries continue to dominate the top spots, with Finland, Denmark, Iceland and Sweden maintaining their positions as the happiest countries in the world. Finland remains in a league of its own, followed by Denmark and Iceland, which are closely grouped together, and Sweden rounding out the top four.

