China, Russia eager to fill void as Trump axes US-funded media

Because the fascist oligarchal coup now underway in the United States is led by an ignorant psychopath and greedy short-sighted oligarchs, it is being carried out incredibly stupidly. The Putin dictatorship, of course, is very happy, because they have something that controls Trump in matters in which they are involved, i.e., the Ukrainian war. But Russia as a country is a disaster. The economy is a mess, the country has lost hundreds of thousands of men in the Ukraine invasion, and they are doing very little to prepare for climate change. The media does not report this accurately but, even more importantly they don’t seem to understand China at all. And it is China that I think is likely to become the dominant nation in the world. As the Trumpians cut off foreign aid, and destroy the Voice of America, Radio Free Europe, and Radio Free Asia, the Chinese, as this article describes, are filling the void left by the U.S. What almost no one in media or politics seems to understand is that China is not communist in any sense that Marx or Lenin would agree with. China has recreated the Mandarin system that ruled that country from the latter part of the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644 CE) until the fall of the Qing Dynasty in 1912. A system of well-educated very well-trained bureaucrats (unlike the ignorant American Congress) who sought Chinese prominence and prosperity.

U.S. President Donald Trump looks on at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, Credit: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters

As President Donald Trump moves to axe Voice of America and other US-funded media, China and Russia are eager to fill the void.

The targeting of VOA, Radio Free Europe and Radio Free Asia not only freezes some of the most dogged reporting on countries with heavily restricted media, but it comes after years of concerted efforts by Beijing and Moscow to promote their own worldview on the global media landscape.

Trump issued an executive order Friday to pare down the nearly $1 billion US Agency for Global Media, with hundreds of journalists swiftly put on leave or fired, in his latest sweeping cut to the federal government.

Lisa Curtis, who was a senior official on the National Security Council in Trump’s first term and serves as board chair of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, formed in the Cold War to reach behind the Iron Curtain, said that closing the service “will actually help our adversaries.”

“Countries like China, Russia and Iran are investing hundreds of millions of dollars pumping out anti-American […]