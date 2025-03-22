Bill Gates Is Giving Up on Climate Change as Trump Drains the Woke Out of Washington: Looks like banking on billionaires to solve climate change isn’t gonna do the trick.

I confess this report surprised me. I thought Bill Gates, and his cohorts, recognized that no matter what Trump did they would stay the course funding things that would help prepare for the ongoing climate disaster. But apparently not. I see this as yet another trend confirming the coming 20040 catastrophe I described in my research papers I made available to readers.

Bill Gates seated at a conference hosted by TIME Credit: Jemal Countess / Stringer / Getty

As if there was any doubt, we can go ahead and officially add climate change to the list of things that we can’t count on billionaires to figure out for us. According to the New York Times, Breakthrough Energy, a joint venture between Bill Gates and a handful of other billionaires who at least nominally care about the environment, is laying off a significant portion of its staff, which will likely neuter its capability to lobby and influence policy.

Now, on one hand, there’s some logic behind the shift in strategy for Breakthrough Energy, which was founded in 2015 and had its coffers filled with $1 billion worth of ammunition to pour into high-risk, high-reward climate solutions and innovations. The organization is slashing its policy staff—particularly in the United States—per the Times, reasoning that it’s unlikely they’ll be able to make much headway in shaping laws during the Trump administration.

That’s probably not a bad call, as Trump famously does not believe climate change is a real thing. […]