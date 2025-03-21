US measles outbreak tops 300 cases — what to know about the disease

More than 300 measles infections have sickened people in the U.S. this year, as of March 14.
That’s according to the latest tally of confirmed measles cases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some additional, probable cases have been reported in various places, but the CDC has yet to confirm those infections.
Two fatal cases have occurred this year — one confirmed and one that’s still under CDC investigation. The death of an unvaccinated child in Texas marked the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015. The second death, in a person in New Mexico, still awaits official confirmation.
The 301 total measles cases across the U.S. have happened in the following states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. Texas has been hardest hit so far, followed by New Mexico.
The majority of the confirmed cases — 280, or 93% […]