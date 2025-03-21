US measles outbreak tops 300 cases — what to know about the disease

Because of the destruction of the healthcare agencies in the United States by psychopath Trump, his Frankenstein oligarch Musk, and the flying monkeys of DOGE, I predict we are going to see more pandemics. Measles, now above 300 cases, has spread to a number of states beyond Texas — Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Washington.” How big is the increase? According to the CDC “16 outbreaks of measles were reported in the U.S. in 2024, while four were reported in 2023.” But I don’t measles is all we are going to see.

A telltale sign of measles is a red rash that starts on the head, as pictured above. Credit: _jure / Getty

More than 300 measles infections have sickened people in the U.S. this year, as of March 14.

That’s according to the latest tally of confirmed measles cases from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Some additional, probable cases have been reported in various places, but the CDC has yet to confirm those infections.

Two fatal cases have occurred this year — one confirmed and one that’s still under CDC investigation. The death of an unvaccinated child in Texas marked the first measles death in the U.S. since 2015. The second death, in a person in New Mexico, still awaits official confirmation.

The 301 total measles cases across the U.S. have happened in the following states: Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington. Texas has been hardest hit so far, followed by New Mexico.

The majority of the confirmed cases — 280, or 93% […]