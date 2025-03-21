Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Friday, March 21st, 2025

Trump Issues Firm Directive to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

Author:     Sonam Sheth and Gabe Whisnant
Source:     Newsweek
Publication Date:     Mar 20, 2025 | 7:37 PM EDT
 Link: Trump Issues Firm Directive to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts
Stephan:  

This, in my opinion is the critical turning point on whether democracy survives in the United States. Psychopath “king” Trump believes he is above the law, and will not, and need not, follow what judges decide. We are about to find out whether by judges he also means Supreme Court rulings. Trump and the MAGAts, funded by the oligarchs who buy seats in Congress for compliant MAGAts, has already castrated the House and Senate. Now we will see what the Supreme Court will do. I expect openly corrupt justices like Thomas and Alito, will bow to Trump. But will a majority rule against him? We are going to find out in a few weeks.

Trump and John Roberts
U.S. President Donald Trump (L) greets Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Jr as he arrives to deliver an address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04, 2025, in Washington, DC.  Credit: AFP/Getty 

President Donald Trump issued a firm directive to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday over what he described as “unlawful nationwide injunctions by radical left judges.”

The Context

The Trump administration is currently contending with several significant legal setbacks that challenge its policy initiatives.

One of the most high-profile cases involves the recent deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. The White House and Department of Justice have alleged that all the men have ties to the violent Tren de Aragua gang, though they’ve provided little concrete evidence backing up their claims.

Another case involves Trump’s effort to ban transgender people from serving in the military. A federal judge recently issued an 80-page preliminary injunction blocking the proposal after deeming it to be factually incorrect, discriminatory and demeaning.

What To Know

Trump vented about “radical left judges” in a lengthy tirade on Truth Social, saying their injunctions “could very well lead to […]

