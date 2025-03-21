Trump Issues Firm Directive to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts

President Donald Trump issued a firm directive to the Supreme Court and Chief Justice John Roberts on Thursday over what he described as “unlawful nationwide injunctions by radical left judges.”
The Context
The Trump administration is currently contending with several significant legal setbacks that challenge its policy initiatives.
One of the most high-profile cases involves the recent deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan migrants to El Salvador. The White House and Department of Justice have alleged that all the men have ties to the violent Tren de Aragua gang, though they’ve provided little concrete evidence backing up their claims.
Another case involves Trump’s effort to ban transgender people from serving in the military. A federal judge recently issued an 80-page preliminary injunction blocking the proposal after deeming it to be factually incorrect, discriminatory and demeaning.
What To Know
Trump vented about “radical left judges” in a lengthy tirade on Truth Social, saying their injunctions “could very well lead to […]