These are the world’s happiest countries in 2025

Thanks to psychopath Trump, the oligarchs who own him, and the flying monkeys in Congress who pay obeisance to him, the United States has gone from Ronald Reagan’s description of the nation as a “Shining city on a hill.” to a non-democratic sewer of fascism, racism, resentment, and misery. We are no longer even in the top 20.

Credit: World Happiness Index

The world’s happiest country has managed to keep its No. 1 ranking for eight years running. The picture in the United States isn’t so rosy.

While Finland once again tops the World Happiness Report’s rankings, the United States — at No. 24 — earned its lowest ranking yet in the 2025 report. The 13th edition of the annual report marks the United Nations International Day of Happiness on March 20.

In the United States and parts of Europe, declining happiness and social trust have contributed significantly to the rise of political polarization and votes against “the system,” the report finds.

But in brighter news, global research shows that people are much kinder than we expect.

“People’s fellow citizens are better than they think they are, and to realize that will make you happier, of course, but it’ll also change the way you think about your neighbors,” said John Helliwell, a founding editor of the World Happiness Report.

“And so you’re more inclined to think of a stranger in the street as simply a friend you haven’t met and not somebody who poses a threat […]