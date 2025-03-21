‘Absolute chaos’ at Dept of Agriculture could skyrocket rural grocery prices: report

The United States as I predicted is going into recession, and your groceries prices are going to go up. We are at a moment of truth we have not experienced since the Founders created the United States. We are no longer a functioning democracy, and the authoritarian government that now runs the country cares nothing for your wellbeing. I do these trend stories day after day and the only good news I see in America is that slowly Americans are beginning to demonstrate their resistance to what is happening. And that is the only thing that is going to stop the destruction of what the Founders created. If you are not doing something to make your resistance public you are complicit in the destruction. You can go to my personal website and scroll down to the 8 Laws of Change video, or a little further to my TED talk of the same title. Or you will see the link and buy a copy of my book The 8 Laws of Change. All of them will tell you things you can do to save the wellbeing of America as a country, and a population.

A farm worker in a field. Credit: Shutterstock

Wired reports that cuts at the United States Department of Agriculture initiated by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency could send grocery prices surging upward again — with rural America taking the brunt of the hit.

At issue is the fact that DOGE laid off significant numbers of USDA employees who worked in food inspection.

These workers being out of commission means that imported foods are far more likely to rot while awaiting inspection, and that invasive species of crop-destroying insects could get into the country undetected.

All of this could once again put upward pressure on grocery prices at a time when Americans are still coping with elevated prices for eggs and other grocery staples.

Armando Rosario-Lebron, a vice president of the National Association of Agriculture Employees, tells Wired that it’s “been absolute chaos” trying to keep things running smoothly with the staffing cuts, especially since “these ports were already strained in how they process cargo, and now some of them have been completely decimated.”

Even more alarming, […]