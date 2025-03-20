Trump administration unveils sweeping environment rollbacks

This is the way the United States is being described by the leading news service in France. The good news I think is that it is beginning to dawn on Americans that psychopath Trump and the MAGAt (formerly Republican) Party are carrying out a coup, and that the world sees this. The really bad news is that the Trump/Musk/MAGAt cabal have gutted all efforts to prepare for climate change, and our children and their children are going to have to live with the consequences of this evil. The only thing that is going to change this is hundreds of thousands of people out in the streets demonstrating against what is being done to American democracy, and the country’s place in the world. Oh, and I should also mention the collapse of our economy and the coming recession.

The Longview Power Plant, a coal-fired plant, stands on August 21, 2018 in Maidsville, West Virginia Credit: Spencer Spencer Platt / Getty / AFP

The 31 actions are part of what Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin called “the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in US history,” as he promised to “unleash American energy” and “revitalize the American auto industry.”

Among the most significant of them is revisiting a 2024 rule that requires coal-fired plants to eliminate nearly all their carbon emissions or commit to shutting down altogether, a cornerstone of former Democratic president Joe Biden’s climate agenda.

Hailed by environmental groups as a “gamechanger,” the regulations were set to take effect from 2032 and would have also required new, high capacity gas-fired plants to slash their carbon dioxide output by the same amount — 90 percent — achievable only through carbon capture technology.

The Biden administration estimated the rule would prevent 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon entering the atmosphere through the year 2047, equivalent to nearly one year of total greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector in 2022.

‘Polluters are celebrating’

“Corporate […]