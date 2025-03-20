Trump administration unveils sweeping environment rollbacks

The 31 actions are part of what Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin called “the greatest and most consequential day of deregulation in US history,” as he promised to “unleash American energy” and “revitalize the American auto industry.”
Among the most significant of them is revisiting a 2024 rule that requires coal-fired plants to eliminate nearly all their carbon emissions or commit to shutting down altogether, a cornerstone of former Democratic president Joe Biden’s climate agenda.
Hailed by environmental groups as a “gamechanger,” the regulations were set to take effect from 2032 and would have also required new, high capacity gas-fired plants to slash their carbon dioxide output by the same amount — 90 percent — achievable only through carbon capture technology.
The Biden administration estimated the rule would prevent 1.4 billion metric tons of carbon entering the atmosphere through the year 2047, equivalent to nearly one year of total greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector in 2022.
‘Polluters are celebrating’
“Corporate […]
On a number of stations this past week, newscasters are showing demonstrations by REPUBLICANS complaining about all these inane actions being foisted on our agencies and departments that protect our health and the environment. Finally, they are waking up to the fact that No.2 and his minions are all evil people who care naught for this country health-wise, education-wise, research-wise, economically, or in any way other than what he and his ultra-rich buddies want. So that’s what we have become. Let the protests continue until even the MAGAs finally realize that he has endangered them as well and he must be impeached!