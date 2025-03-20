Russia’s Shadow War Against the West

You may have heard or read that the Trumper administration (read neo-Nazi) has decided to end surveillance of Russian attempts to sabotage the wellbeing of the United States. Here is an excellent accurate assessment of what Putin is doing not just to America but all the Western nations. Corporate media rarely ever talks about this, and never talks about why Trump is so docile and submissive in his dealings with Putin. The question that never gets asked is what has Putin got on Trump? I have told you I think it is a sex tape from one of his trips to Moscow in which Trump is either doing something embarrassing or something is being done to him.

The Issue

Russia is conducting an escalating and violent campaign of sabotage and subversion against European and U.S. targets in Europe led by Russian military intelligence (the GRU), according to a new CSIS database of Russian activity. The number of Russian attacks nearly tripled between 2023 and 2024. Russia’s primary targets have included transportation, government, critical infrastructure, and industry, and its main weapons and tactics have included explosives, blunt or edged instruments (such as anchors), and electronic attack. Despite the increase in Russian attacks, Western countries have not developed an effective strategy to counter these attacks.

Introduction

Russia is engaged in an aggressive campaign of subversion and sabotage against European and U.S. targets, which complement Russia’s brutal conventional war in Ukraine. The number of Russian attacks in Europe nearly tripled between 2023 and 2024, after quadrupling between 2022 and 2023. Russia’s military intelligence service, the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (or GRU), was likely responsible for many of these attacks, either directly by their own officers or indirectly through recruited agents. The GRU and other Russian intelligence agencies frequently recruited local assets to plan and execute sabotage and […]