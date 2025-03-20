Local food for schools helps farmers and kids. So why is Trump cutting funding?

“If you happened to smell hickory smoke in the city this week, we were probably to blame,” the North Little Rock school district’s child nutrition program shared in a 30 January Facebook post featuring a picture of the day’s lunch.
The locally sourced menu included school-smoked chopped beef, pulled pork, fresh apples and coleslaw. This isn’t standard cafeteria fare, but funds from the US government helped kids in this Arkansas town get fresh, nourishing foods produced by farmers and ranchers in their own community.
Menus like this might be a thing of the past come next school year. On 7 March, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified states of the withdrawal of $1bn in taxpayer dollars that states used to contract with local producers, effectively ending these and other innovative programs. School districts like that of North Little Rock were counting on these funds to plan menus for the next school year. Now, with just five months to go, the funding has been abruptly rescinded.
As someone […]
It’s kind of a silly question—:Why would he do this?” It’s totally apparent—–he’s evil and everything about him and his administration is evil, fascist, uncaring, and dangerous to all of us who are not part of “his” group. He could care less if we all dropped dead, and it’s time everyone realizes this, even the MAGAs. He has to be impeached. He’s anathema to everything we have ever believed or hoped for in our country.