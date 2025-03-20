Local food for schools helps farmers and kids. So why is Trump cutting funding?

For hundreds of thousands of American school children their lunch at school is an essential part of their diet, and interrupting these lunches could have horrible lifelong health consequences for these children. So why are the Trumpers sabotaging these school lunches?

A kindergarten student eats breakfast at Public School 124 in New York City. Credit: Michael Loccisano / Getty

“If you happened to smell hickory smoke in the city this week, we were probably to blame,” the North Little Rock school district’s child nutrition program shared in a 30 January Facebook post featuring a picture of the day’s lunch.

The locally sourced menu included school-smoked chopped beef, pulled pork, fresh apples and coleslaw. This isn’t standard cafeteria fare, but funds from the US government helped kids in this Arkansas town get fresh, nourishing foods produced by farmers and ranchers in their own community.

Menus like this might be a thing of the past come next school year. On 7 March, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) notified states of the withdrawal of $1bn in taxpayer dollars that states used to contract with local producers, effectively ending these and other innovative programs. School districts like that of North Little Rock were counting on these funds to plan menus for the next school year. Now, with just five months to go, the funding has been abruptly rescinded.

As someone […]