Here are the 60 universities under investigation by the Trump administration

The Trump coup has made clear it considers the universities of America enemies of its authoritarian takeover of the United States. So completely predictably, like all fascist coups in history, the Trumpers (read neo-Nazis) are attacking and attempting to take control of American higher education. They give various reasons for this, but it is clear that the real point is taking control of higher education.

The Department of Education is investigating 60 universities for possible antisemitic discrimination and harassment. The department sent the institutions letters warning them of potential enforcement actions under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act.

Last week, the department canceled $400 million in federal grants and contracts to Columbia University due to alleged inaction to protect Jewish students from discrimination.

Beginning in April 2024, thousands of students protested Israel’s military operations in Gaza at college campuses across the country.

“The Department is deeply disappointed that Jewish students studying on elite U.S. campuses continue to fear for their safety amid the relentless antisemitic eruptions that have severely disrupted campus life for more than a year. University leaders must do better,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said in a statement.

