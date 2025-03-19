U.S. deports hundreds of Venezuelans to El Salvador, despite court order

You have undoubtedly seen or read something about the shipment of Venezuelans to what amounts, by all accounts, to an El Salvadoran concentration camp, and the ruling by a federal judge that this was an unconstitutional act by psychopath Trump. Four things stood out about this sequence of events for me. First, none of these individuals had any of their normal rights respected, as federal Judge James Boasberg ruled. Second, no proof in any court was offered that any of these people were actually gang members. The media just reported what they were told by the Trump administration. Third, according to every report I have seen about this prison, it is less a prison and more a concentration camp. That means this was a neo-Nazi act. Just as Hitler sent people to concentration camps in other countries, like Poland, so Trump — for the first time it has ever happened in American history, as far as I can discover — is sending prisoners to incarceration in another country. Fourth, the United States has paid El Salvador, a nation ruled by an authoritarian fascist, $6 million per year to hold them in this camp. That is $30,000 per person per year.

About 250 suspected gang members arrive in El Salvador by plane in this photo from Sunday,

Credit: El Salvador Presidency / Handout / Anadolu / Getty

The Trump administration deported about 250 people who it says are members of Tren de Aragua, a Venezuelan prison gang, to El Salvador this weekend, multiple members of the administration said on social media on Sunday.

It was not immediately clear if the deportations happened before or after a federal judge in D.C. on Saturday issued an emergency order that told the administration to stop using wartime powers to immediately deport people, and turn around any planes already in the air. Senior Justice Department officials in a filing on Sunday argued that the order came too late to stop the deportations, as planes were already outside U.S. territory.

President Trump on Saturday issued a proclamation invoking the Alien Enemies Act of 1798 against Tren de Aragua. The seldom-used law gives the president authority to detain or deport nationals of an enemy nation during wartime or invasion. It’s the first time the act has been used […]