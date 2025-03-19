Transcript: Trump’s Rage at Canada Darkens—This Is “Not a Joke”

An interview with Brian Beutler, author of the “Off Message” Substack, about how Democrats should respond, now that Trump’s worsening threats to annex Canada have gripped Canadian officials with genuine fear.
Greg Sargent: This is The Daily Blast from The New Republic, produced and presented by the DSR network. I’m your host, Greg Sargent.
President Donald Trump’s angry, deranged threats to annex Canada may seem like a joke to some Americans, or like a leverage play to savvy reporters, but it’s being taken very seriously up in Canada. The Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly just told a group of G7 foreign ministers that, “This is not a joke, Canadians are anxious.” All this comes as new polls are showing something surprising: Americans actually disapprove of Trump’s handling of foreign policy. We keep hearing that Americans don’t care about things like Trump’s threats at Canada. What if that’s wrong? What if they do care? If so, what should Democrats do about that? Today, we’re talking about all this with Brian Beutler, who argues relentlessly […]