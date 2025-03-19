Judge finds Elon Musk likely acted unconstitutionally in shuttering USAID

This is good news on several levels. First, it will restore aid to millions of needy or ill men, women, and children. Second, it will hopefully, restore respect and appreciation for the United States — although trusting the U.S. again may take quite a while. Third, there have been a whole series of court rulings against psychopath “king” Trump in a spectrum of courts, and they suggest that although the Supreme Court may still support Trump — although Chief Justice Roberts suggest that may not be the case, we will have to see — courts at both the federal and state levels remain committed to adhering to the Constitution.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday that Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) likely exercised unconstitutional authority “in multiple ways” in dismantling the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang’s ruling in favor of 26 current and former USAID workers seeks to “delay a premature, final shutdown” of the agency while litigation continues.

His order requires DOGE to reinstate email and system access to current USAID employees and blocks DOGE personnel from taking “any actions relating” to the agency, without express permission of a USAID official with legal authority.

It marks the first time a judge has ruled that Musk is likely exercising enough independent authority to require him to be confirmed by the Senate under the Constitution’s Appointments Clause.

“The record of his activities to date establishes that his role has been and will continue to be as the leader of DOGE, with the same duties and degree of continuity as if he was formally in that position,’” wrote Chuang, an appointee of former President Obama.

Chuang rejected the Trump administration’s […]