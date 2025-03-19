‘Brain Drain’: Study Shows Workers Fleeing States With Abortion Bans

Republican lawmakers across the United States are determined to force people who become pregnant to carry their pregnancies to term by passing abortion bans and “fetal personhood” laws, but a new report shows that in many states, they are choosing restrictions on reproductive rights over their states’ workforce.
“Workers are not willing to trade their health and autonomy for a paycheck,” said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) as the group released a report Monday on “brain drain” in states with abortion bans.
The group analyzed a survey of 10,000 adults by Morning Consult and found that 1 in 5 respondents who are planning to have children in the next decade has moved to a new state due to abortion restrictions, or knows someone who has.
Among people with advanced degrees, 14% have moved out-of-state because of anti-abortion laws or know […]