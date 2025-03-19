‘Brain Drain’: Study Shows Workers Fleeing States With Abortion Bans

Yet another report on the decline of healthcare for women in Red states. This is becoming a permanent trend, which seems to have no impact on the MAGAt Party, which continues to restrict women to second-class status and to take control of their bodies away from them. Think about this, “ The group analyzed a survey of 10,000 adults by Morning Consult and found that 1 in 5 respondents who are planning to have children in the next decade has moved to a new state due to abortion restrictions, or knows someone who has. Among people with advanced degrees, 14% have moved out-of-state because of anti-abortion laws or know someone who has.”

Protestors demonstrate at the March for Reproductive Rights organized by Women’s March L.A. on April 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Credit: Mario Tama / Getty

Republican lawmakers across the United States are determined to force people who become pregnant to carry their pregnancies to term by passing abortion bans and “fetal personhood” laws, but a new report shows that in many states, they are choosing restrictions on reproductive rights over their states’ workforce.

“Workers are not willing to trade their health and autonomy for a paycheck,” said Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, president and CEO of the Institute for Women’s Policy Research (IWPR) as the group released a report Monday on “brain drain” in states with abortion bans.

The group analyzed a survey of 10,000 adults by Morning Consult and found that 1 in 5 respondents who are planning to have children in the next decade has moved to a new state due to abortion restrictions, or knows someone who has.

Among people with advanced degrees, 14% have moved out-of-state because of anti-abortion laws or know […]