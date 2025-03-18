Trump pushes annexation of Greenland during meeting with NATO secretary

Authoritarian psychopath Trump is modeling himself on Vladimir Putin and aggressively threatening the takeover of Greenland, territory belonging to another country, Denmark, just as Putin invaded Ukraine. Just as happened in Germany, when the Nazis were voted into office and dismantled German democracy in less than two months, exactly the same thing is happening in the United States

A village in Greenland Credit: The New Yorker

Trump on Thursday expressed confidence the United States would annex Greenland, even suggesting the head of the NATO alliance could be a key player in facilitating the acquisition.

“I think it will happen,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office during a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.

“And I’m just thinking, I didn’t give it much thought before but I’m sitting with a man that could be very instrumental. You know, Mark, we need that for international security,” Trump said, gesturing to Rutte.

Rutte agreed that Greenland and the Arctic Circle are critical for security reasons, noting that China and Russia have a growing presence in the region. But he said any discussion about Trump’s attempts to acquire Greenland were outside of his purview.

“I don’t want to drag NATO in that,” Rutte said.

The comments came two days after the center-right Demokraatit party won Greenland’s parliamentary elections. The party favors a slow path toward independence from Denmark.

