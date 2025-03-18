Trump Border Czar Says He’ll Ignore the Courts as Much as He Wants

The United States in less than two months has moved from authoritarian fascism to a kind of neo-Nazism. Trump appointees are openly bragging they are above the law and need pay no attention to anything a court rules. Tom Homan, psychopath Trump’s border czar, is but one example of this, and he couldn’t be more explicit.

Trump Border Czar Tom Homan who believes he is above the ruling of any court Credit: John Lamparski / Getty

Trump’s border czar proudly proclaimed that their administration could care less about what federal judges have to say about their hard-line immigration policies.

“I wake up every morning loving my job because I work for the greatest president in the history of my life, and we’re gon’ make this country safe again. I’m proud to be a part of this administration,” Tom Homan raved on Fox News Monday morning. “We’re not stopping. I don’t care what the judges think, I don’t care what the left thinks, we’re comin.’”

This comes after a weekend of the Trump administration ignoring court orders to deport immigrants in two high-profile cases. On Saturday, a federal judge ordered two planes of Venezuelans being deported to El Salvador to return to the United States. The Trump administration, however, claimed the order came too late and the plane was already out of U.S. airspace, citing the time the order was filed in the court’s electronic […]