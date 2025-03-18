Trump asks Supreme Court to curb judges’ power to block policies nationwide

Trump has taken his authoritarianism to the Supreme Court and I predict we are coming to a moment of truth for the future of the United States. Trump is clearly banking on the corrupt fascists on the Court to rule in his favor, and I understand this thinking. But strangely, I’m not sure it is going to play out as he hopes. I assume Thomas and Alito will rule as Trump wants. But I am not sure Roberts, Coney-Barrett, and even Kavanaugh will be as corrupt and compliant as our psychopathic President desires; but we will see very soon.

President Donald Trump greets justices of the Supreme Court Elena Kagan (left), Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett, before addressing a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, March 4. Credit: J. Scott Applewhite / AP

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to eliminate a key tool that lower courts have used to block various aspects of his agenda.

In an emergency appeal Thursday, Trump asked the justices to rein in or shelve three nationwide injunctions lower-court judges have issued against his bid to end birthright citizenship. But his request could have repercussions far beyond the debate over the controversial citizenship plan.

Judges have used nationwide injunctions to hobble many of Trump’s early moves, from his bid to end “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” programs to his cuts to federal medical research.

But Trump’s acting solicitor general, Sarah Harris, argued to the Supreme Court that federal district judges have no authority to issue sweeping orders that block policies nationwide. Instead, Harris suggested, an injunction should apply only in the geographic district where the judge is located — or only […]