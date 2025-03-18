‘DOGE has broken into our building’: Nonprofit sounds alarm as Musk’s team forces way in

So the United States under the authority of psychopath Trump and his co-president Elon Musk have now recreated the Gestapo, the Third Reich’s secret political police force, within the Prussian police department. This is the second time DOGE has used armed federal officers to force their way into an agency. In this case DOGE used armed FBI agents, as ordered by Kash Patel who Trump appointed as the FBI Director, and the MAGAt flying monkeys in Congress confirmed. This is the Nazis take over of the German government in 1933, recreated in the United States in 2021.

U.S. Institute of Peace which was invaded by DOGE with the help of armed FBI agents. Credit: Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has reportedly forced its way inside the U.S. Institute of Peace building – despite the nonprofit making clear that it is an independent agency detached from the executive branch.

“DOGE has broken into our building,” George Moose, the organization’s CEO said, according to an Associated Press report. It added that police cars could be seen outside the Washington D.C. building Monday evening.

The unauthorized entry came “after several unsuccessful attempts” earlier in the day, “and after having been turned away on Friday,” according to the report. The DOGE staffers – who arrived Friday with two FBI agents – left only after the nonprofit’s lawyers informed them of the agency’s “private and independent status as a non-executive branch agency,” the institute said in a statement.

“Following that discussion, the DOGE representatives departed,” the agency said Friday.

It was not immediately clear what business DOGE staffers […]