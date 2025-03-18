Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Tuesday, March 18th, 2025

‘DOGE has broken into our building’: Nonprofit sounds alarm as Musk’s team forces way in

Author:     Erik De La Garza
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     March 17, 2025 | 8:13PM ET
 Link: ‘DOGE has broken into our building’: Nonprofit sounds alarm as Musk’s team forces way in
Stephan:  

So the United States under the authority of psychopath Trump and his co-president Elon Musk have now recreated the Gestapo, the Third Reich’s secret political police force, within the Prussian police department. This is the second time DOGE has used armed federal officers to force their way into an agency. In this case DOGE used armed FBI agents, as ordered by Kash Patel who Trump appointed as the FBI Director, and the MAGAt flying monkeys in Congress confirmed. This is the Nazis take over of the German government in 1933, recreated in the United States in 2021.

U.S. Institute of Peace which was invaded by DOGE with the help of armed FBI agents. Credit: Wikipedia

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has reportedly forced its way inside the U.S. Institute of Peace building – despite the nonprofit making clear that it is an independent agency detached from the executive branch.

DOGE has broken into our building,” George Moose, the organization’s CEO said, according to an Associated Press report. It added that police cars could be seen outside the Washington D.C. building Monday evening.

The unauthorized entry came “after several unsuccessful attempts” earlier in the day, “and after having been turned away on Friday,” according to the report. The DOGE staffers – who arrived Friday with two FBI agents – left only after the nonprofit’s lawyers informed them of the agency’s “private and independent status as a non-executive branch agency,” the institute said in a statement.

“Following that discussion, the DOGE representatives departed,” the agency said Friday.

It was not immediately clear what business DOGE staffers […]

Read the Full Article

1 Comment

  1. parmay on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 7:26 am

    The ignorant fools brought into the Federal government by the openly stupid Elon Musk, like the knaves and fools sent to Iraq by Bush & Cheney, can’t be bothered to learn about that which they are being paid to destroy. And it worked so well for Iraq (sarcasm)! Who needs brain cells when wielding a bludgeon?

    These idiots could get rid of the agency without the fun disruption by going to Congress, which would no doubt happily embrace the suggestion to defund anything peace related. The last Federal level peace action that I can recall was awarding the soon-to-be master of the Kill List the Nobel Peace Prize, which he accepted (with his fingers crossed?).

    Reply

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *