‘DOGE has broken into our building’: Nonprofit sounds alarm as Musk’s team forces way in

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has reportedly forced its way inside the U.S. Institute of Peace building – despite the nonprofit making clear that it is an independent agency detached from the executive branch.
“DOGE has broken into our building,” George Moose, the organization’s CEO said, according to an Associated Press report. It added that police cars could be seen outside the Washington D.C. building Monday evening.
The unauthorized entry came “after several unsuccessful attempts” earlier in the day, “and after having been turned away on Friday,” according to the report. The DOGE staffers – who arrived Friday with two FBI agents – left only after the nonprofit’s lawyers informed them of the agency’s “private and independent status as a non-executive branch agency,” the institute said in a statement.
“Following that discussion, the DOGE representatives departed,” the agency said Friday.
It was not immediately clear what business DOGE staffers […]
The ignorant fools brought into the Federal government by the openly stupid Elon Musk, like the knaves and fools sent to Iraq by Bush & Cheney, can’t be bothered to learn about that which they are being paid to destroy. And it worked so well for Iraq (sarcasm)! Who needs brain cells when wielding a bludgeon?
These idiots could get rid of the agency without the fun disruption by going to Congress, which would no doubt happily embrace the suggestion to defund anything peace related. The last Federal level peace action that I can recall was awarding the soon-to-be master of the Kill List the Nobel Peace Prize, which he accepted (with his fingers crossed?).