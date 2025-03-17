Trump’s FBI Moves to Criminally Charge Major Climate Groups

Habitat for Humanity, a non-profit organization dedicated to fostering wellbeing that President Jimmy Carter worked with for years, and to which my wife and I have sent support, is one of a number of wellbeing fostering foundations now being attacked by psychopath fascist Trump using as his agents his corrupted FBI. I predict that any 501(c)3 that helps the needy and the poor may be at risk. If you are involved with such an organization, I urge you to tell its leadership to talk to their attorneys and prepare for such an assault. The United States that existed before the last election is no longer the same country.

Rosilyn Douglas applies caulk to the foundation of her mother’s future home as volunteers raise the first wall in Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County’s Carter Community Court subdivision during the organization’s Disciples Build, Saturday, Mar. 1, 2025, in Owensboro, Ky. Credit: Greg Eans /The Messenger-Inquirer / AP

The FBI is moving to criminalize groups like Habitat for Humanity for receiving grants from the Environmental Protection Agency under the Biden administration.

Citibank revealed in a court filing Wednesday that it was told to freeze the groups’ bank accounts at the FBI’s request. The reason? The FBI alleges that the groups are involved in “possible criminal violations,” including “conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

“The FBI has told Citibank that recipients of EPA climate grants are being considered as potentially liable for fraud. That is, the Trump administration wants to criminalize work on climate science and impacts,” the @capitolhunters account wrote Wednesday on X. “An incoming administration not only cancels federal grants but declares recipients as criminals. All these grantees applied under government calls FOR ENVIRONMENTAL WORK, were reviewed and […]