‘This Felt Like a Kidnapping Because It Was’: Family of Mahmoud Khalil Releases Arrest Video

As I search the media each day it becomes ever more obvious that psychopath fascist Trump’s idea of government is to mimic Hitler. We are now at the stage where men in plain clothes showing no warrant can break into someone’s home and kidnap them, just as the Gestapo did. You can click through and watch it happen. I predict we are going to see more and more of this. The freedom of speech of ordinary Americans is now under attack.

The family of Mahmoud Khalil released a video of his March 8, 2025 arrest by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in New York City. Credit: screen grab / Family of Mahmoud Khalil

The family of Mahmoud Khalil, a legal permanent resident of the United States now at risk of deportation because he helped lead pro-Palestinian protests at Columbia University last spring, on Friday released a video of his recent arrest by U.S. Department of Homeland Security agents in New York City, which has sparked legal battles and protests.

“You’re watching the most terrifying moment of my life,” Khalil’s wife, Noor, said in a statement about the two-minute video. “This felt like a kidnapping because it was: Officers in plain clothes—who refused to show us a warrant, speak with our attorney, or even tell us their names—forced my husband into an unmarked car and took him away from me.”

“Everyone should be alarmed and urgently calling for the freedom of Mahmoud and all other students under attack for their advocacy for Palestinian human […]