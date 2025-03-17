It Isn’t Just Trump. America’s Whole Reputation Is Shot.

Many years ago, I asked a friend who had been hired as a senior foreign policy official what he’d learned in government that he didn’t know beforehand. He replied: “I used to think policy-making was 75 percent about relationships. Now I realize it’s 95 percent about relationships.”
It’s very hard to do big things alone. So competent leaders and nations rely on relationships built on shared values, shared history and shared trust. They construct coalitions to take on the big challenges of the age, including the biggest: whether the 21st century is going to be a Chinese century or another American century.
In that contest the Chinese have many advantages, but until recently America had the decisive one — we had more friends around the world. Unfortunately, over the last month and a half, America has smashed a lot of those relationships to smithereens.
President Trump does not seem to notice or care that if you betray people, or jerk them around, they will revile you. Over the last few weeks, […]
To blame this situation on Donald Trump is blatantly false and counter factual. One has to ignore decades of Presidential misbehavior in an attempt to do so. Never forget that George Bush (II) decided to go to war against Iraq and Afghanistan, (under false pretenses) as part of the west’s continued efforts to impose it’s will upon the middle east. These wars were continued under Obama (who blew up Libya leading to the migration crisis in Europe and the destabilization of the Sahel) , with continued misbehavior by the collective known as “Joe Biden”. This doesn’t even touch the issues generated by Clinton both husband and wife, who created havoc around the world. The government has worked hard across generations to destroy our reputation. Let’s try to be part of the community of nations instead of the bully of the world. We would all be better off. Think outside the box.