It Isn’t Just Trump. America’s Whole Reputation Is Shot.

We are no longer a functioning democracy. We have one party, the MAGAts (formerly Republican) that is openly fascist, and the other, the Democrats, who are led in Congress by spineless individuals who don’t seem to understand what is going on. And all of this is being observed by all the other countries of the world. As David Brooks describes in his column, fascist psychopath Trump and his flying monkeys in less than two months have destroyed the structure, the reputation and the previously accorded respect of the United States. Eighty years of the country’s reputation wiped out with the soiled diaper of Trump’s ego and fascism.

Credit: Haiyun Jiang / The New York Times

Many years ago, I asked a friend who had been hired as a senior foreign policy official what he’d learned in government that he didn’t know beforehand. He replied: “I used to think policy-making was 75 percent about relationships. Now I realize it’s 95 percent about relationships.”

It’s very hard to do big things alone. So competent leaders and nations rely on relationships built on shared values, shared history and shared trust. They construct coalitions to take on the big challenges of the age, including the biggest: whether the 21st century is going to be a Chinese century or another American century.

In that contest the Chinese have many advantages, but until recently America had the decisive one — we had more friends around the world. Unfortunately, over the last month and a half, America has smashed a lot of those relationships to smithereens.

President Trump does not seem to notice or care that if you betray people, or jerk them around, they will revile you. Over the last few weeks, […]