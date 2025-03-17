‘Civil War is too woke’: Trump’s anti-DEI crusade comes for Arlington National Cemetery

The conversion of the United States from an equalitarian democracy to a racist fascist autocracy is being carried out by psychopath fascist Trump and his servants down to the smallest detail. This story provides the factual proof of what I am saying.

Arlington National Cemetery. Credit: jeronymos / Shutterstock

Critics on social media expressed disbelief over the Trump administration’s latest attack on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives — scrubbing Arlington National Cemetery of information about notable Black, Hispanic and female service members, and topics including the Civil War from its website.

A cemetery spokesperson confirmed to The Washington Post on Friday that it took out internal links that sent users to pages listing “Notable Graves” of Black, Hispanic and female veterans.

The biography of Gen. Colin Powell, the youngest and first Black chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, who is buried in the cemetery, was among the documents removed. Also impacted: Hector Santa Anna, a World War II bomber pilot, members of the Tuskegee Airmen, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black American to sit on the high court, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

To boot, the cemetery “completely removed educational materials on the Civil War and Medal of Honor recipients, among other topics,” according to the Post.

A spokesperson for the cemetery told the Post they are “proud […]