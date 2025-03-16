What Is a Psychopath?

A reader wrote me today asking, “Why do you keep calling our President a psychopath? On what basis do you say that?” Well, here is the answer, based entirely on the evidence of medical science.

Trump Police Mug Shot which is posted in the entrance to the Oval Office in the White House

Psychopaths often engage in criminal, cruel, or socially irresponsible behavior, including lying, stealing, or being violent or abusive toward others. Because psychopaths have no empathy for a person’s needs or rights, they also feel no remorse—even when their actions harm others. These combined traits and deficits mean that psychopaths are likely to engage in crime, violence, abusive behavior, and additional forms of cruel or dangerous behaviors. 1,3,5,7

The term psychopath connotes a vivid image of a person who lacks empathy and is likely to engage in aggressive or violent behavior towards others. Psychopathy is not a clinical diagnosis, but does share many traits with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), a serious and chronic personality disorder. It has been hypothesized that psychopathy is an extreme version of ASPD, but there are key differences in their presentation.4 Sociopaths and psychopaths both lack empathy and concern for others, but psychopaths are more likely to engage in violence without thought about its consequences or the harm it brings others. 1,3,5

20 Signs of a Psychopath

Many psychopathic people are pathological liars and master […]