What Is a Psychopath?

Psychopaths often engage in criminal, cruel, or socially irresponsible behavior, including lying, stealing, or being violent or abusive toward others. Because psychopaths have no empathy for a person’s needs or rights, they also feel no remorse—even when their actions harm others. These combined traits and deficits mean that psychopaths are likely to engage in crime, violence, abusive behavior, and additional forms of cruel or dangerous behaviors. 1,3,5,7
The term psychopath connotes a vivid image of a person who lacks empathy and is likely to engage in aggressive or violent behavior towards others. Psychopathy is not a clinical diagnosis, but does share many traits with antisocial personality disorder (ASPD), a serious and chronic personality disorder. It has been hypothesized that psychopathy is an extreme version of ASPD, but there are key differences in their presentation.4 Sociopaths and psychopaths both lack empathy and concern for others, but psychopaths are more likely to engage in violence without thought about its consequences or the harm it brings others. 1,3,5
20 Signs of a Psychopath
Many psychopathic people are pathological liars and master […]
OMG!!! This is the first time I have seen that term, psychopath, used on No.2, Donald Trump! And it’s completely accurate. Each section could have used his name instead of “the psychopath: and be absolutely correct!
That settles it, from now on he MUST be referred to as a psychopath, over and over until people realize that that is the truth about him! It’s shocking, but sometimes we have to face the truth when it is presented to us!!!!
I hate seeing Trump’s picture; it makes me want to puke! He should be in prison; not our president and I just cannot the American public voted this psychopath into office!
P.S. Sorry, that should have said I cannot believe the American public voted Trump into office!
Trump totally fits the diagnosis
Thanks for the accurate definition of PSYCHOPATH, which is not a clinical term of course. ANTISOCIAL PERSONALITY DISORDER is a clinical term and that is how I refer to Trump.