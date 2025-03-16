U.N. report accuses Israeli forces of “genocidal acts,” sexual violence in Gaza and West Bank

I have been seeing report after report of Israel’s genocidal actions and policies under criminally indicted Benjamin Netanyahu and his fascist cohorts, but there has been so much disaster occurring in the United States, that I haven’t posted anything about Israel and what the Jews are doing in a while. But now I must, because of the just released UN Report. In the beginning, I found it so hard to believe that the Jews who, as a people and a religion, just a few decades earlier would themselves carry out a brutal genocidal attack, would do much the same to Muslim Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel exists and was created because of the guilt the Christian West, including the United States, felt after 6 million Jews were murdered under Hitler’s reign, many of their bodies burned in ovens, and hundreds of thousands of Jewish women repeatedly raped. How could a nation of Jews turn around and, themselves, mimic and carry out such crimes against humanity? And yet, as the United Nations has just reported, and this CBS News article recounts, that is exactly what is going on. I want to be clear here, I do not in any way defend the activities of HAMAS and the Palestinian terrorists. But one cannot get past the obliteration of Gaza from constant Israeli bombing, particularly of hospitals and refugee centers, and the fact that nearly 70% of the deaths in Gaza and on the West Bank are Palestinian women and children, at least 43,000 by October 2024.
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL — A United Nations report published Thursday accuses Israeli military forces of engaging in “sexual, reproductive and other forms of gender-based violence against Palestinians” in the war-torn Gaza Strip and the occupied West Bank since Hamas’ terror attacks against Israel on October 7th, 2023. The U.N. Human Rights Council’s report also claims Israel’s troops have committed “genocidal acts” in the war against Hamas, which was sparked by the U.S. and Israeli designated terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023 attack on Israel.
In making the latter claim, the council cited what it called the “systematic destruction of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities” including maternity wards and Gaza’s primary in-vitro fertility clinic.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement shared by his office, quickly and angrily refuted the report and attacked the council as an “anti-Semitic, rotten, terrorist-supporting and irrelevant body.”