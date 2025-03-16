U.N. report accuses Israeli forces of “genocidal acts,” sexual violence in Gaza and West Bank

Stephan:

I have been seeing report after report of Israel’s genocidal actions and policies under criminally indicted Benjamin Netanyahu and his fascist cohorts, but there has been so much disaster occurring in the United States, that I haven’t posted anything about Israel and what the Jews are doing in a while. But now I must, because of the just released UN Report. In the beginning, I found it so hard to believe that the Jews who, as a people and a religion, just a few decades earlier would themselves carry out a brutal genocidal attack, would do much the same to Muslim Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza. Israel exists and was created because of the guilt the Christian West, including the United States, felt after 6 million Jews were murdered under Hitler’s reign, many of their bodies burned in ovens, and hundreds of thousands of Jewish women repeatedly raped. How could a nation of Jews turn around and, themselves, mimic and carry out such crimes against humanity? And yet, as the United Nations has just reported, and this CBS News article recounts, that is exactly what is going on. I want to be clear here, I do not in any way defend the activities of HAMAS and the Palestinian terrorists. But one cannot get past the obliteration of Gaza from constant Israeli bombing, particularly of hospitals and refugee centers, and the fact that nearly 70% of the deaths in Gaza and on the West Bank are Palestinian women and children, at least 43,000 by October 2024.