Trump Accuses Media of Doing ‘Totally Illegal’ Reporting

Another page from the fascist playbook is to scare journalists, newspapers and television channels from accurately reporting what the fascist administration is actually doing. And we are now deep into that. With a few exceptions — Lawrence O’Donnell, and Rachel Maddow come immediately to mind — what stands out for me as I search each day for fact-based reports on how the United States, its democracy and economy are being taken apart by psychopath Trump, his Frankenstein Musk — who bought him his office — and the Republican flying monkeys in Congress, is how hard real journalism is to find these days.

Credit: Adobe

President Donald Trump ripped the media on Friday, as is typical, but he went a step further by calling the press’s coverage of the justice system “totally illegal.”

Trump spoke at the Department of Justice, where he rehashed many of his old grievances, including the criminal cases against him that have since been dropped. The president praised Judge Aileen Cannon for tossing the classified documents case against him. Another federal case, involving Trump’s attempt to overturn the election that year, was dropped after Trump was elected. According to DOJ policy, sitting presidents cannot be federally prosecuted. He then went on a digression about former basketball coach Bobby Knight, who famously went ballistic on referees.

“Bobby Knight would play the ref,” Trump said. “He would play the ref. He’d scream at the ref. He would scream so hard. Oh boy, it was terrible, actually. And the people would come up, his assistant coaches would come up, ‘Coach don’t do that.’”

He then turned his ire toward several news outlets, including the Murdoch-owned Wall Street Journal, which has been critical of his tariff […]