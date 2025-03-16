‘A Hallmark of Autocracy’: Flurry of Trump Attacks on Universities Sparks Alarm

As many, perhaps most of you, know I live mostly in the world of research and science as an experimentalist. Many of my friends and colleagues come from that world and today, in addition to the letter from the woman about why I call Trump a psychopath, I heard from a researcher at John Hopkins University who has just been told his federal medical research grant has been cut off. Censuring scientists is straight out of the fascist playbook, and we are seeing it happening at universities, colleges, and federal science agencies across the United States. This puts your life and the lives of your friends and family at risk in many ways. It will also change the stature of the United States in the world, largely to the benefit of China.

Linda McMahon, a billionaire with no educational credentials at all testifies before a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Education at the Dirkesn Senate Office Building on February 13, 2025 in Washington, D.C.

Credit Ricky Carioti / The Washington Post / Getty

“If the government can do this to universities, we don’t live in a free society. Five alarm fire,” wrote one professor.

Amid a week of scrutiny from the Trump administration on higher education, the U.S. Department of Education announced Friday that it has opened investigations into dozens of universities for “allegedly engaging in race-exclusionary practices in their graduate programs.” The department is also probing whether six universities awarded “impermissible race-based scholarships.”

The investigations are part of the administration’s wider crackdown on so-called Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs and initiatives, and comes as the Trump administration is also taking aim at universities with the purported goal of rooting out antisemitism on college campuses.

The newly announced investigations from Department of Education […]