Trump calls his opponents ‘scum’ and lawbreakers in bellicose speech at Justice Department

Trump is a fascist, and today he went to the Department of Justice he has gutted and turned into his personal law firm and told us it was going to be used by him to get revenge on those who oppose him, and to end freedom of the press so the media will stop saying negative things about him and what he and his fascist DOGE and Congressional helpers are doing to dismantle America’s democracy, and turn it into an authoritarian fascist state like Hungary. I urge my readers to get out and join any of the many demonstrations against this coup that are going on around the country. No one is going to stop what is happening but the people of the United States.

President Donald Trump on Friday walked into the Department of Justice and labeled his courtroom opponents “scum,” judges “corrupt” and the prosecutors who investigated him “deranged.”

With the DOJ logo directly behind him, Trump called his political opponents lawbreakers and said others should be sent to prison.

“These are people that are bad people, really bad people,” the president said in a rambling speech that lasted more than an hour.

While condemning officials who directed the military’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and repeating his false claims about the 2020 election being stolen, Trump said: “The people who did this to us should go to jail.”

In remarks that were by turns dark, exultant and pugnacious, Trump vowed to remake the Justice Department and retaliate against his enemies, some of whom he called “thugs.”

It was, even by Trump’s standards, a stunning show of disregard for decades of tradition observed by his predecessors, who worried about politicizing or appearing to exert too much control over the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency. Trump, instead, called himself the “chief law enforcement officer in our country” and accused the […]