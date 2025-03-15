Musk Retweets ‘Hitler Didn’t Murder Millions’ Message Amid Ongoing Nazi Controversy

In the fascist coup Trump is trying to carry out, Elon Musk is his Joseph Goebbels. The analogy is more accurate than most of the media seems to understand. Musk is a South African immigrant who was a supporter of apartheid and who has with increasing openness, as he works for Trump to make the United States a fascist state, proclaimed his neo-Nazism.

Neo-Nazi Elon Musk gives the Sieg Heil salute Credit: The Guardian

Tesla chief and presidential adviser Elon Musk shared a post Thursday that said public sector workers, not Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler, murdered millions of people, marking the billionaire’s latest Nazi-related post as he and his electric vehicle company face continued backlash and boycotts as critics say his embrace of right-wing politics is veering more extreme.

Musk, who has over 219 million followers on X, formerly known as Twitter, retweeted a post saying Soviet revolutionary Joseph Stalin, former Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong and Hitler—whose regime under his direction orchestrated the Holocaust—did not murder millions of people, “Their public sector workers did.”

The post had 1 million views and 14,000 likes as of Thursday evening.

Musk’s repost comes as Tesla is facing boycotts around the world that has resulted in calls for Tesla owners to sell their vehicles and posters in the Bay Area urging owners to “sell your swasticar.”

The repost also […]