Extreme weather and powerful winds predicted for 100m Americans

Maybe this is getting covered on your local media, but I don’t see much discussion in the national media (this came from A British newspaper). It is, of course, yet another manifestation of the changing climate. Anyway if these storms are headed your way, prepare. This is all just going to get worse and worse.

Firefighters battle a wildfire in Oklahoma City, on Friday. High winds have fanned wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma.

Credit: Nick Oxford / Reuters

The National Weather Service has predicted extreme weather across a vast swath of the US encompassing more than 100 million people, with powerful winds gusts up to 80mph (130km/h) being forecast from the border with Canada to Texas.

A sprawling storm system crossing the US on Friday overturned semitrucks on highways and fanned wildfires in Texas and Oklahoma, where officials called for evacuations in at least one town. Tornado threats loomed for the Mississippi valley into the night and the deep south on Saturday.

An approaching wildfire fueled by dry grasses and spread by strong winds prompted emergency officials to urge residents to evacuate Leedey, Oklahoma, a town of about 400 people. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma state patrol said on the social platform X that dusty winds toppled several tractor-trailers.

“This is terrible out here,” Charles Daniel, a truck driver hauling a 48ft trailer along Interstate 40 in western Oklahoma, said of the high winds whipping up dust. “There’s a lot of sand […]