DHS Official Explicitly Equates Protest to Terrorism in ‘Stunning’ Interview

“This is one of the most chilling things I’ve heard a senior U.S. official say.”
In an interview with one of the top officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, NPR‘s Michel Martin sought to gain clarity about the agency’s reasoning for arresting former Columbia University student organizer Mahmoud Khalil last week—but Troy Edgar provided no supporting evidence of specific offenses committed by Khalil, who has not been charged with a crime, and suggested his mere participation in “pro-Palestinian activity” was sufficient to order his deportation.
Edgar, the deputy homeland security secretary, repeatedly alleged that Khalil was in the U.S. on a visa, despite Martin correcting him and clarifying that the Algerian citizen is a legal permanent resident of the country with a green card—until it was reportedly revoked under the Trump administration’s “catch and revoke” […]
Never forget that this activity is being conducted under the auspices of the so called “Department of Homeland Security” created under the so called “US Patriot Act” Many of us warned years ago when this legislation was created that it would lead to this but few listened. You can have freedom or you can have security but you can’t have both. The road to this place has led through Democratic and Republican administrations alike, all of whom have a insatiable thirst for power. If you don’t like what you see you will have to change the structure. Think outside the box.