DHS Official Explicitly Equates Protest to Terrorism in ‘Stunning’ Interview

Your country is being taken away from you, I hope every American realizes that. It is happening because a small majority of us voted for it. After all, all of what is taking place day-by-day was completely spelled out in Project 2025. Aspiring dictator Trump doesn’t like opposition so he has his flying monkeys trying to make it a crime for Americans to exercise their rights and publicly protest what is being done to the United States.

Troy Edgar testifies during his confirmation hearing for deputy homeland security secretary on February 25, 2025 in Washington, D.C. Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem briefly attended the confirmation hearing.

Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

“This is one of the most chilling things I’ve heard a senior U.S. official say.”

In an interview with one of the top officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security on Thursday, NPR‘s Michel Martin sought to gain clarity about the agency’s reasoning for arresting former Columbia University student organizer Mahmoud Khalil last week—but Troy Edgar provided no supporting evidence of specific offenses committed by Khalil, who has not been charged with a crime, and suggested his mere participation in “pro-Palestinian activity” was sufficient to order his deportation.

Edgar, the deputy homeland security secretary, repeatedly alleged that Khalil was in the U.S. on a visa, despite Martin correcting him and clarifying that the Algerian citizen is a legal permanent resident of the country with a green card—until it was reportedly revoked under the Trump administration’s “catch and revoke” […]