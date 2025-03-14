Trump admin cancels $21M promised for Arizona to buy food for kids and poor

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is cancelling roughly $1 billion in already-promised spending on local food purchases for schools and food banks nationwide, Politico reported this week.
The Local Food for Schools program provides funding for states to purchase food from local farmers and distribute it to schools and child care programs. A similar initiative, the Local Food Purchase Assistance program, buys and distributes locally-produced food to in-state food banks.
For fiscal year 2025, Arizona had been awarded roughly $13.1 million to purchase food for schools, and an additional $8.1 million to cover products for food banks. Those funds will no longer be distributed.
The programs were initiated under the Biden administration as a way to help farmers, schools and food banks weather the supply chain disruptions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arizona received awards for both programs in September 2023.
“We look forward to connecting local farmers and food producers with the Arizona Food Bank Network and Pinnacle Prevention,” then-Arizona Department of Economic Security Director Angie Rodgers said at […]
I have been saying for ages that Repubes care for the fetus above the woman, but only until it is born. Then, it can just starve to death.