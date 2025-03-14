Judge orders Trump administration to give fired workers their jobs back

Here is some good news. It tells us that there are still honorable men and women serving as judges. Congressional Republican flying monkeys, of course, are trying to impeach them. However, these judges offer hope that some part of the U.S. government that Trump’s coup is trying to destroy still works.

San Francisco courthouse Credit: Reuters

A judge has ordered several federal government agencies to reinstate the jobs of probationary employees fired en masse by the Trump administration last month.

Judge William Alsup called the sacking of these employees part of a “sham” strategy that aimed to circumvent proper procedures for reducing the federal workforce.

The order will apply to thousands of probationary workers who were fired at the Agriculture, Defence, Energy, Interior, Treasury, and Veterans Affairs departments.

During Thursday’s hearing, the Department of Justice maintained that the firings were done based on guidance – rather than a directive – from the Office of Personnel Management (OPM).

The BBC has contacted OPM for comment.

OPM, a once-obscure agency that manages the federal government’s civil service, has been thrust into the spotlight amid President Donald Trump’s moves to slash the size of the federal workforce.

District Judge Alsup, appointed in San Francisco, countered the DOJ lawyer’s arguments from the bench, citing evidence including termination letters that stated the firings were carried out on OPM’s instructions.

“That should not have been done in our country,” Judge Alsup said. “It was […]