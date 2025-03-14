Behold The Golden Age Of Public Corruption In America

As the MAGAt Trump dismantlement of democracy and our economy continues, one of the main things that stands out for me is the mind-boggling level of cancerous corruption that is a major aspect of what is being done. The United States is now less of a democracy than Hungary. I am actually not at all certain there will be a 2026 election.

Attorney General Pam Bondi Credit: Andrew Harnik / Getty

The Corruption: The Guardrails Are Gone

Attorney General Pam Bondi has eviscerated the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section, NBC News reports, in another sign that rampant unrestrained public corruption will be a defining feature of the Trump era.

We didn’t get here overnight. A social, political, and legal transformation over the past decade has removed many of the most important guardrails to contain public corruption. The 2016 Supreme Court decision in McDonnell v. United States was the most overt early sign that democracy’s endemic but manageable corruption was going to be allowed to run free.

The implications of that and similar subsequent decisions are hard to isolate from the wholesale corruption that Donald Trump brought to the table beginning that same year. But the rank corruption of his first term pales next to the structural changes he’s already wrought less than two months into his second term.

The Trump White House’s takeover of the Justice Department writ large is the greatest boon to public corruption, but there have been a series of particularly egregious actions – […]