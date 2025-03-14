A New Missouri Bill Would Let Residents Donate to Anti-Abortion Centers Instead of Paying Any Taxes

If you are a woman and you live in the Red state, and maybe you voted for psychopath Trump and other MAGAt Republicans, you voted to put your personal health at risk. OB/GYN specialist physicians and nurses are fleeing your state, Trump and his DOGE Frankenstein have trashed all the healthcare agencies, and medical deserts are growing in size and number in the rural areas of your state. And leading the pack of anti-woman Red states is Missouri, where if you fund anti-abortion pregnancy centers you can avoid paying taxes. And what is going to happen? I predict we will see a notable increase in the already horrific rates of maternal and infant mortality.

Photo illustration by Cengiz Yar / ProPublica. Source images: Neeta Satam, special to ProPublica; J. Ott / Flickr;/ Getty

In an unprecedented move to funnel more public tax dollars toward groups that oppose abortion, Republican lawmakers in Missouri are advancing a plan to allow residents to donate to pregnancy resource centers instead of paying any state income taxes.

The proposal would establish a 100% tax credit, up from 70%, and a $50,000 annual cap per taxpayer. The result: Nearly all Missouri households — except those with the highest incomes — could fully satisfy their state tax bill by redirecting their payment from the state to pregnancy centers.

The move comes four months after Missouri voters reversed one of the nation’s strictest abortion bans, and just as clinics have begun performing the procedure again after overcoming Republican obstacles.

Supporters of the bill, which last month cleared a key legislative hurdle in the state House, say it gives taxpayers more control over where their tax dollars go and allows them to support organizations that help pregnant women and provide alternatives to abortion. Alissa Gross, CEO of […]