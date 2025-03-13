US taxpayers have shelled out tens of millions of dollars for Trump’s golf trips

You may be one of the thousands of federal workers who lost their job without notice, but the psychopath who caused you to lose your job has plenty of time to play golf, does it most weekends by being flown from the White House to Mar-a-Lago in Florida, and American taxpayers, including you, are paying millions of dollars so he can do that. He’s even making money from it, as this article describes.

You may be out of work but Trump has plenty of time to golf. Credit: Getty

MIAMI, FLORIDA — The president, who derided Barack Obama for golfing while in office, even makes money off his Mar-a-Lago weekends

It has become a familiar routine for the Palm Beach county sheriff, Ric Bradshaw, and his deputies. Almost every Tuesday in recent weeks, the Federal Aviation Administration has posted to its website a formal “notice to airmen” advising of upcoming flight restrictions over south Florida, signaling once again to those who must protect him that Donald Trump is on his way to Mar-a-Lago for another weekend of golf.

The president is at his waterfront mansion again this weekend, his sixth visit to Florida and the beloved golf courses he owns since his 20 January inauguration.

His increasingly frequent and disruptive trips home are fast becoming a drain on county resources, obligating Bradshaw to put helicopters in the air, extra manpower on the ground, and boats on both sides of Trump’s opulent mansion sandwiched between the Atlantic and the Intracoastal Waterway almost continuously.

The demands from the Secret Service to help them protect […]