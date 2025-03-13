U.S. Added to Global Human Rights Watchlist Over Declining Civil Liberties

Psychopath Trump — I say psychopath, by the way, because no functioning rational person would behave as Trump is behaving — aided by the MAGAt flying monkeys — an image from the Wizard of Oz — in Congress are not only destroying our democrsacy and economy, they are also completely trashing the stature of the United States as a nation of decency, justice, and ethics. This is going to be a generation-long crisis, and if you travel outside of the United States, I suspect, you are going to experience the condemnation of America personally.

The United States was added Sunday to the CIVICUS Monitor Watchlist, a research tool that publicizes the status of freedoms and threats to civil liberties worldwide.

The move comes amid President Donald Trump’s “assault on democratic norms and global cooperation,” said CIVICUS—a global alliance and network of civil society groups, including Amnesty International, that advocates for greater citizen action in areas where civil liberties are limited—in a press release. The organization also cited the Administration’s cut of more than 90% of its foreign aid contracts and its crackdown on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI)—which Trump called “illegal and immoral discrimination programs”—through executive action.

“The Trump Administration seems hellbent on dismantling the system of checks and balances which are the pillars of a democratic society,” said Mandeep Tiwana, Interim Co-Secretary General of CIVICUS, in a press release. “Restrictive Executive Orders, unjustifiable institutional cutbacks, and intimidation tactics through threatening pronouncements by senior officials in the Administration are creating an atmosphere to chill democratic dissent, a cherished American ideal.”

Other countries on the watchlist include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Italy, Pakistan, and Serbia.

CIVICUS outlines the state of civil rights through five categories—open, narrowed, obstructed, […]