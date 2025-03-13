Trump Signs Executive Order Handing U.S. Public Forests Over to Private Logging Industry

A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump over the weekend could have a disastrous effect on endangered species, climate change and local economies, warned conservation groups.
The order encouraging the “Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production” seeks to erode Endangered Species Act (ESA) protection rules in favor of the expansion of tree felling across 280 million acres of United States national forests, as well as other public lands, for timber, reported The Guardian.
“This Trump executive order is the most blatant attempt in American history by a president to hand over federal public lands to the logging industry,” said wildfire scientist Chad Hanson with the John Muir Project. “What’s worse, the executive order is built on a lie, as Trump falsely claims that more logging will curb wildfires and protect communities, while the overwhelming weight of evidence shows exactly the opposite.”
The order goes as far as setting an annual target for the amount of timber offered for sale, along […]
By destroying the natural forests, the USA will eventually resemble GAZA. Do Trump and his grotesque billionaire friends have a plan for remaking the USA in their image?
Sad comparison that is dismissive of the horrible level of death and destruction created by our bombs. I take your point but Gaza has completely disappeared from the national discourse and to reference it in this context is to me very offensive.
How long are intelligent people going to put up with Trump’s insanity?