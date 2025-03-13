Trump Signs Executive Order Handing U.S. Public Forests Over to Private Logging Industry

The national parks and monuments have existed in the United States for over a century since the first national park in the U.S., Yellowstone National Park, was established on 1 March 1872 by an act of Congress and signed into law by President Ulysses S. Grant. Since they were established, these lands, forests, and lakes have become some of the most beloved and visited places in the United States. Psychopath Trump doesn’t give a damn what you think about these federal lands. Through his Frankenstein, Musk, he has decimated the staff that maintains these wonderful properties. Many have had to close access to parts of the parks, or limited the times they are open. Now he wants to sell parts of these public lands to the billionaires who bought him his office and own him.

Protesters hold signs at Roosevelt Arch, the northern entrance to Yellowstone Park in Gardiner, Montana on March 1, 2025.

Credit: Natalie Behring / Getty

A new executive order signed by President Donald Trump over the weekend could have a disastrous effect on endangered species, climate change and local economies, warned conservation groups.

The order encouraging the “Immediate Expansion of American Timber Production” seeks to erode Endangered Species Act (ESA) protection rules in favor of the expansion of tree felling across 280 million acres of United States national forests, as well as other public lands, for timber, reported The Guardian.

“This Trump executive order is the most blatant attempt in American history by a president to hand over federal public lands to the logging industry,” said wildfire scientist Chad Hanson with the John Muir Project. “What’s worse, the executive order is built on a lie, as Trump falsely claims that more logging will curb wildfires and protect communities, while the overwhelming weight of evidence shows exactly the opposite.”

The order goes as far as setting an annual target for the amount of timber offered for sale, along […]