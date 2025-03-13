International Push for Consumer Boycott of US Grows

I predict that anti-Americanism is going to become a prominent view of populations throughout the world, and that this new attitude is going to have a disastrous effect on our economy. People throughout the world will make it a point not to buy anything made in America, and other businesses in other countries, particularly China, will see the opportunity created by psychopath Trump and his flying DOGE monkeys, and offer alternative products from whiskey to cars and everything in between.

An employee places “Buy Canadian Instead” signs on a shelf at a liquor store in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on March 10, 2025.

Credit: Liang Sen / Xinhua / Getty

With declining consumer interest in Tesla vehicles sending CEO and Trump administration ally Elon Musk into an apparent panic over the electric automaker’s plummeting stock—spurring an impromptu car show on the White House lawn Tuesday with President Donald Trump scolding Americans for not buying Musk’s products—recent reports from across Europe and Canada suggest the two right-wing leaders are pushing global consumers to reject not just Tesla, but a wide array of American goods.

As The Guardianreported Wednesday, numbers released this week by Statistics Canada showed waning enthusiasm for Canadians to visit their southern neighbor, with 23% fewer Canadians taking road trips into the U.S.—the most popular mode of cross-border travel—this year so far compared to February 2024.

With Trump initiating a trade war with Canada—falsely claiming the country is a major source of fentanyl flowing into the U.S.—by imposing 25% […]