How hard will Trump’s immigration raids hit red states?

As this article describes all those farmers and herders, most of whom voted for MAGAts, are now going to face the economic crisis that will come from that decision. For years at our property in rural Tidewater Virginia, my family raised registered purebred Angus cattle, not for meat, but like a dog breeding operation, to improve the herd genetics. It introduced me to a world I had not known before because my father was an internationally known anesthesiologist and the money we made while welcome was not that significant. But, for the families whose livelihood was entirely based on agriculture, I learned it was everything. I saw how much work it took, and how small the profit margins were for most of them, and how much they depended on immigrant labor. The world the Republican Party and its psychopath leader have now created is going to devastate the lives of those American families. It is a self-inflicted tragedy.

VEBLEN, South Dakota — Behind the bleary eyes of workers streaming in and out of a dairy farm dormitory here in Kristi Noem’s state is a story of a booming industry, a broken immigration system and the tension facing the Trump administration as it attempts to forcibly remove 12 million undocumented immigrants.

Noem, who was governor from 2019 to 2025, helped boost the state’s thriving dairy farms that generate $7.2 billion a year — with a dairy cow population up 70 percent since she took office. But much of that growth wouldn’t have been possible without state and federal officials looking the other way at the legal status of the farm hands who pull the long shifts needed to keep the milk flowing.

Noem is now playing a major role in orchestrating President Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans as Homeland Security secretary — putting her and her state squarely at the center of the long-simmering question that has now reached a boil. To deport all 12 million people, the Trump administration will have to conduct raids throughout the entire country, upending communities and disrupting economies in red states, where more than 40 percent of undocumented immigrants reside.

The politics will […]