Bombshell report reveals staggering amount of government funds paid to Elon Musk

Criminal Trump and and his Frankenstein Elon Musk, are both destroying the economic wellbeing of millions of Americans and, at the same time, enriching themselves with all kinds of schemes and scams. There have been a number of reports of how much Musk has lost from Tesla stock collapse, but what you don’t hear about is that Musk’s companies get more money — $38 billion — of yours and my tax dollars than anyone else in the country, and he has, as reported in this article, “52 contracts with seven government agencies that are set to pay another $111.8 billion over the next few years.” That’s the tax dollars of Americans whose lives are being stressed and trashed.

Elon Musk holds a chainsaw onstage as he attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., February 20, 2025. REUTERS/Nathan Howard TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Amid Elon Musk’s whirlwind campaign to cut thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in government services in the name of efficiency, a bombshell report Wednesday revealed a staggering amount of taxpayer cash that goes directly to him.

The richest man in the world is one of the biggest earners paid from public money, the Washington Post found.

A deep dive into government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits found the South African billionaire has reaped $38 billion dollars of government cash.

The Post reported the payments started more than 20 years ago, as Musk secured a low-interest loan from the Energy Department as CEO of the then-struggling Tesla. That department is one of many now hit by mass layoffs and cuts led by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The Post spoke to unnamed sources from inside the government to back up its story.

Almost two-thirds of the […]