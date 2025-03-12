Bombshell report reveals staggering amount of government funds paid to Elon Musk

Criminal Trump and and his Frankenstein Elon Musk, are both destroying the economic wellbeing of millions of Americans and, at the same time, enriching themselves with all kinds of schemes and scams. There have been a number of reports of how much Musk has lost from Tesla stock collapse, but what you don’t hear about is that Musk’s companies get more money — $38 billion — of yours and my tax dollars than anyone else in the country, and he has, as reported in this article, “52 contracts with seven government agencies that are set to pay another $111.8 billion over the next few years.” That’s the tax dollars of Americans whose lives are being stressed and trashed.
Amid Elon Musk’s whirlwind campaign to cut thousands of jobs and billions of dollars in government services in the name of efficiency, a bombshell report Wednesday revealed a staggering amount of taxpayer cash that goes directly to him.
A deep dive into government contracts, loans, subsidies and tax credits found the South African billionaire has reaped $38 billion dollars of government cash.
The Post reported the payments started more than 20 years ago, as Musk secured a low-interest loan from the Energy Department as CEO of the then-struggling Tesla. That department is one of many now hit by mass layoffs and cuts led by Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
The Post spoke to unnamed sources from inside the government to back up its story.
One of the important things to do is to call things what they are. This combination of Governmental involvement with private (for profit) corporations has a name. It is called Fascism. It is clear, and has been for some time over multiple administrations, that the Government has been picking winners and losers, rendering the concept of “the free market” fallacious and meaningless. Until we acknowledge that we are, and have been, living in a fascistic system we will be unable to institute change. Think outside the box.