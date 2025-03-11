Trump’s Energy Secretary vows reversal of Biden climate policies

Well, just as I predicted would happen, now it has been made official. Psychopath Trump has told his flying monkeys that his administration should do nothing to prepare for climate change. and should emphasize carbon energy. We can therefore conclude that because Trump and his Frankenstein have gutted the training of wild fire fire fighters, doing nothing about sea rise, and dismantling healthcare, the misery, suffering, and death that will result from these policies will greatly increase. What really stands out for me is how many Americans really seem to lack a spine, and have no sense of honor and ethics. Energy Secretary Chris Wright being today’s number one example.

Industry experts are skeptical that oil companies will significantly ramp up drilling in spite of Donald Trump’s calls for more production.

Credit: AFP

The US Energy Secretary vowed Monday to reset federal energy policy to favor fossil fuels and deprioritize climate change as industry leaders gathered at their biggest event since President Donald Trump returned to office.

In the conference’s opening session, Energy Secretary Chris Wright cited the Trump administration’s moves to cut red tape delaying oil projects and promote liquefied natural gas exports (LNG) as examples of a pivot away from policies pursued under former president Joe Biden.

“The Trump administration will end the Biden administration’s irrational quasi-religious policies on climate change that imposed endless sacrifices on our citizens,” Wright told a packed auditorium for the annual Cambridge Energy Research Associates (CERA) conference.

Since returning to Washington less than two months ago, Trump and his team have overhauled the existing economic order at a dizzying pace, launching trade wars against allies and hollowing government agencies the president and his allies dislike.

Trump made energy policy a central part of […]