Secretary of State Rubio says purge of USAID programs complete, with 83% of agency’s programs gone

I have always found Marco Rubio loathsome. However, it was not until I have seen his behavior and words as Secretary of State that I have fully comprehended how loathsome he really is. The closing of USAID means that millions of people, especially children, who depended on USAID support and food are going to suffer and die. This is just one of the many facets of the Trumpian destruction of America’s reputation as a country to be admired and respected.

Secretary of State and Trump Flying Monkey Marco Rubio Credit: AP

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Monday the Trump administration had finished its six-week purge of programs of the six-decade-old U.S. Agency for International Development and he would move the 18% of aid and development programs that survived under the State Department.

Rubio made the announcement in a post on X, in one of his relatively few public comments on what has been a historic shift away from U.S. foreign aid and development, executed by Trump political appointees at State and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency teams.

Rubio in the post thanked DOGE and “our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform” in foreign aid.

President Donald Trump on Jan. 20 issued an executive order directing a freeze of foreign assistance funding and a review of all of the tens of billions of dollars of U.S. aid and development work abroad. Trump charged that much of foreign assistance was wasteful and advanced a liberal agenda.

Rubio’s social media post Monday said that review was now […]