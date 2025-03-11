Dow falls by almost 900 points in market rout after Trump says he won’t rule out a recession

I warned you it was going to happen, and two months into this nightmare it is happening. And “king” Trump is admitting the reality. All the men and women who voted for this psychopath I now expect to begin whining because of what is happening to their wellbeing.

Stocks have been hammered so far this month amid uncertainty around President Donald Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff policy.

Credit: Spencer Platt / Getty

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — US stocks plunged, bitcoin stumbled and Wall Street’s fear gauge hit its highest level this year as concerns about President Donald Trump’s economic policy led to a widespread market selloff on Monday.

The rout on Wall Street started early, with all three major indexes opening sharply in the red. US stocks slid throughout the day and, despite a brief afternoon rally, closed in the red.

The Dow closed lower by 890 points, or 2.08%, pulling back from a loss of more than 1,100 points at one point.

The broader S&P 500 also plunged, dropping by 2.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 4%.

The Dow and S&P 500 each posted their worst day of the year. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline since September 2022.

The rout extended a miserable month for markets that has seen all three major indexes wipe out their gains since the US presidential election in November.

The widespread selloff was mostly driven by […]