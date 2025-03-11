Dow falls by almost 900 points in market rout after Trump says he won’t rule out a recession

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — US stocks plunged, bitcoin stumbled and Wall Street’s fear gauge hit its highest level this year as concerns about President Donald Trump’s economic policy led to a widespread market selloff on Monday.
The rout on Wall Street started early, with all three major indexes opening sharply in the red. US stocks slid throughout the day and, despite a brief afternoon rally, closed in the red.
The Dow closed lower by 890 points, or 2.08%, pulling back from a loss of more than 1,100 points at one point.
The broader S&P 500 also plunged, dropping by 2.7%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted 4%.
The Dow and S&P 500 each posted their worst day of the year. The Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day decline since September 2022.
The rout extended a miserable month for markets that has seen all three major indexes wipe out their gains since the US presidential election in November.
The widespread selloff was mostly driven by […]
I note in this report a trend I have been seeing in many news sources, which is the lack of context and primary information. I would draw your attention to the fact that if you were looking for the actual Dow Jones Industrial Average or where the Nasdaq was you wouldn’t find it. This has been a trend over the past few years where financial numbers are not reported only percentage difference. I believe that this is a purposeful strategy so that the commoner won’t realize how badly they are being ripped off. The Stock Market has been detached for the real economy for quite some time; however, it is an important measure of wealth for the elites who own stocks. You wouldn’t want to rub in commoner’s nose into the fact that the elites are doing very well while their lives have been stagnating.